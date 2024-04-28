Sign up
Previous
Photo 1214
One Subject April - Door 28
Rusted & broken but still somehow lovely. Maybe more interesting & intriguing for its rust & its brokenness.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
4
4
Nada
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
Views
9
4
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
27th April 2024 11:59am
iphone
door
rust
truck
text
snapseed
Dorothy
Wonderful shot!
I have really enjoyed your doors!
April 28th, 2024
gloria jones
Great rusty textures
April 28th, 2024
Mary Siegle
What a fantastic collection of doors. Such a great variety. This makes a great addition.
April 28th, 2024
Walks @ 7
So full of character! Fav!
April 28th, 2024
I have really enjoyed your doors!