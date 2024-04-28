Previous
One Subject April - Door 28 by njmom3
Photo 1214

One Subject April - Door 28

Rusted & broken but still somehow lovely. Maybe more interesting & intriguing for its rust & its brokenness.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
Dorothy ace
Wonderful shot!
I have really enjoyed your doors!
April 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great rusty textures
April 28th, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
What a fantastic collection of doors. Such a great variety. This makes a great addition.
April 28th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
So full of character! Fav!
April 28th, 2024  
