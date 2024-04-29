Previous
One Subject April - Door 29 by njmom3
One Subject April - Door 29

An old truck turned farm stand. Love that blue.
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking truck.
April 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 29th, 2024  
