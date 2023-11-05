Previous
Time for a Selfie by njmom3
Time for a Selfie

The parks put out repeated warnings about the care that selfies & steps back for that “perfect” shot should entail. For the most part, no fences or guardrails disturb the natural landscape.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic!
November 5th, 2023  
