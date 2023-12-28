Sign up
Photo 1063
Down the Street
Open to traffic but conducive to walking.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2023 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflected night lights.
December 31st, 2023
