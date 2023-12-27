Previous
Just Hanging Around by njmom3
Photo 1062

Just Hanging Around

On a park bench. Waiting? Resting? Taking a break?
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Waiting to kick those boots off and party I think.
December 29th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise