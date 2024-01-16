Sign up
Photo 1082
A Glow
Some days an ordinary commute turns lovely.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Nada
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1082
photos
134
followers
172
following
296% complete
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
iphone
light
trees
orange
snapseed
Yao RL
I thought it is a forest fire until I read your description. Very nice.
January 18th, 2024
Dorothy
It certainly is! Beautiful
January 18th, 2024
Shutterbug
Wow. Very dramatic. It is quite fiery looking.
January 18th, 2024
