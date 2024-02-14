Previous
Slip Sliding Away by njmom3
Slip Sliding Away

Flash of Red February

Nature provided black & white conditions. Human objects provided the red as this car struggled to get up the hill. I stopped far behind to allow room & time.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Casablanca ace
This caught my eye. Great use of selective colour
February 15th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Fab shot. Those skid marks look scary.
February 15th, 2024  
