Photo 1114
The Madrid
Flash of Red February- I always find this month challenging as it forces a new way to think. This week’s focus on tones & hints of color was even more so. I am learning so much!
An apartment building.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
9
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
11th February 2024 2:56pm
iphone
architecture
building
tone
snapseed
for2024
Dave
ace
Nice. Reminds me of a Zepplin album cover.
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great capture so many wonderful repetitions
February 17th, 2024
