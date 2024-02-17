Previous
The Madrid by njmom3
Photo 1114

The Madrid

Flash of Red February- I always find this month challenging as it forces a new way to think. This week’s focus on tones & hints of color was even more so. I am learning so much!

An apartment building.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Dave ace
Nice. Reminds me of a Zepplin album cover.
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great capture so many wonderful repetitions
February 17th, 2024  
