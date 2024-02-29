Previous
Hint of Red February by njmom3
Hint of Red February

Week 1 - Landscape
Week 2 - Architecture
Week 3 - Toning (hints of red!)
Week 4 - negative space
Week 5 - contrast.

All weeks every year a trip beyond my comfort zone. Thank you @olivetreeann for hosting & for all the resources!
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day. Still traveling the...
308% complete

