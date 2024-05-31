Previous
May Half & Half 2024 by njmom3
May Half & Half 2024

This month’s challenge always makes me look at different things & look at things differently. This year, challenging myself to do diagonal halves & to line them up made it more challenging & even more fun. I am happy with how the month looks!
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Shutterbug ace
Very nicely done. I love all the unusual perspectives.
May 31st, 2024  
