Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1247
May Half & Half 2024
This month’s challenge always makes me look at different things & look at things differently. This year, challenging myself to do diagonal halves & to line them up made it more challenging & even more fun. I am happy with how the month looks!
31st May 2024
31st May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1247
photos
140
followers
171
following
341% complete
View this month »
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
collage
,
snapseed
,
mayhalf-2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very nicely done. I love all the unusual perspectives.
May 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close