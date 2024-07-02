Sign up
Photo 1279
On the Street
Just walking as night falls.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
5
5
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1282
photos
141
followers
169
following
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2024 8:27pm
iphone
,
reflection
,
water
,
boston
,
fenway
,
snapseed
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Super pov
July 7th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nice perspective
July 7th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous pov
July 7th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
👍⭐️❤️
July 7th, 2024
