Tradition?
Per my companion, the stickers are from baseball hats sold right outside the ballpark. It appears to a tradition to stick them here. Wonder if it brings the team luck? Wonder if the hydrant is functional or here for this decorative purpose?
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

