Previous
Bates Hall by njmom3
Photo 1290

Bates Hall

Bates Hall is the main reading room of the Boston Public Library. The ceiling is 50 feet high. The tables and bookcases have been in use since the library’s opening in the 1890s.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise