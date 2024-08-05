Sign up
Photo 1310
Abstract August 5
Stairwell at the local library.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to "see" every day....
1310
photos
140
followers
166
following
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2024 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
stairs
,
snapseed
,
abstractaug2024
Mary Siegle
ace
Brilliant!
August 7th, 2024
