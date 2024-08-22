Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1330
Abstract August 22
Reflections on a walk by a pond.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1330
photos
140
followers
165
following
364% complete
View this month »
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st August 2024 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
water
,
snapseed
,
abstractaug2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love this type of image. It reminds me of Craig Blacklock’s Lake Superior series.
August 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close