Previous
Abstract August 22 by njmom3
Photo 1330

Abstract August 22

Reflections on a walk by a pond.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love this type of image. It reminds me of Craig Blacklock’s Lake Superior series.
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise