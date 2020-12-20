Previous
Next
the weeping wall... by northy
Photo 3237

the weeping wall...

this is the back of a memorial located at Humber Bay Park East...

not sure this will fall within the timeframe for abstract 48 but tagging for now just in case... also tagging for eye-of-the-beholder...
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
886% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Interesting pattern. Nice gradual darker tones.











December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise