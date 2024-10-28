Previous
6:12 by northy
The platform was uncharacteristically empty this evening at 6:12pm…

(Yeah - it ain’t much…. But it’s something, right?)
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Allison Williams ace
Great perspective
October 29th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Really quiet for that time of day, eh?
October 29th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
The figure walking away could be telling the end of a good story. Well seen!
October 29th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Lovely atmospheric image in black and white.
October 29th, 2024  
