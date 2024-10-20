Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
yeah - pretty sure i asked for carrots 🐰
🫣 with apologies to Magritte...
for the food challenge... i don't really tend to do much in the way of food photography... but somehow this occurred to me to try...
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5792
photos
279
followers
40
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
abducted by aliens
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
20th October 2024 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
selective colour
,
rabbit mask
,
bld-33
