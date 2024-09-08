Previous
'til the light goes out by northy
22 / 365

'til the light goes out

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQrIbBqV2Ew

dragged myself down to the lake before dawn to capture blue hour... probably overdid the colour editing, but - oh well...

for 52frames blue hour prompt... so done with this and moving on!
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Islandgirl ace
Love this with the lit lantern In the foreground!
September 8th, 2024  
