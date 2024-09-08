Sign up
22 / 365
'til the light goes out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQrIbBqV2Ew
dragged myself down to the lake before dawn to capture blue hour... probably overdid the colour editing, but - oh well...
for 52frames blue hour prompt... so done with this and moving on!
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
1
3
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5737
photos
285
followers
41
following
6% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
abducted by aliens
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
8th September 2024 6:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
lantern
,
colour
,
cityscape
,
blue hour
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2024-northy
Islandgirl
ace
Love this with the lit lantern In the foreground!
September 8th, 2024
