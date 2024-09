well... *I* am not... but the image is... it is also a major craptastic mess...let's see... i think it's 16 images shot on the iPhone... processed in LR using the tungsten white balance... smooshed together inPS using the colour burn layer style... back in LR i cropped significantly, boosted saturation... and who-all knows what else...a possible entry for 52F as the prompt this week is "blue hour"... this was actually taken during blue hour - so there's that...