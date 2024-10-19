Previous
only the shadow knows... by northy
only the shadow knows...

was playing around with icm and my shadow while on a walk this morning... possible an entry for the 52f prompt of "on the ground"... a bit lame perhaps, but i kinda like this image way more than i should 🫣
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Suzanne ace
I like it, too!
October 20th, 2024  
