Photo 4567
only the shadow knows...
was playing around with icm and my shadow while on a walk this morning... possible an entry for the 52f prompt of "on the ground"... a bit lame perhaps, but i kinda like this image way more than i should 🫣
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
Tags
shadow
,
selfie
,
icm
,
52frames-2024-northy
,
icm-6
Suzanne
ace
I like it, too!
October 20th, 2024
