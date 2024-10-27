Sign up
Previous
Photo 4572
a bit of noir...
for the 52F prompt of "nature"...
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
1
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5797
photos
279
followers
40
following
1252% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
27th October 2024 7:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
noir
,
52frames-2024-northy
KWind
ace
Stunning! FAV.
October 28th, 2024
