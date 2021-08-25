Previous
and sometimes... there is light! by northy
and sometimes... there is light!

a tad over-exposed, but i kinda liked what that did to the light 🙃
25th August 2021

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Joanne Diochon ace
I love the light. Reminds me of the way the light streamed into the interior of my favourite Starbucks in the early morning, back when I used to be able to go there.
August 26th, 2021  
