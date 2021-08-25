Sign up
Photo 3485
and sometimes... there is light!
a tad over-exposed, but i kinda liked what that did to the light 🙃
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Joanne Diochon
I love the light. Reminds me of the way the light streamed into the interior of my favourite Starbucks in the early morning, back when I used to be able to go there.
August 26th, 2021
