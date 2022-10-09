the three...

Previous
this evening my husband and i went to a Hallowe'en "thing" at Casa Loma called "Legends of Horror"... basically a 2km long trail set up as a walk-through haunted house... lots of creeeeeeeepy stuff and actors dressed up as ghouls jumping out at you 🤪

going with this one for 52frames

Info on the event is here: https://legendsofhorror.ca

Info about Casa Loma from Wikipedia:
"Casa Loma is a Gothic Revival castle-style mansion and garden in midtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, that is now a historic house museum and landmark. It was constructed from 1911 to 1914 as a residence for financier Sir Henry Pellatt. The architect was E. J. Lennox, who designed several other city landmarks.
" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Casa_Loma
☠northy

