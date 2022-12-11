Previous
stomp by northy
Photo 3926

stomp

theme at 52frames this week is "shoot from below"... i've been wanting to try this for a while... i think the concept still needs some work, but not yet quite sure how i'd change it up...

11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Antonio-S
FAV!
December 11th, 2022  
