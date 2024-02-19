for the flash of red thing (i'll move it to the Feb 14 slot later)
for my push challenge set by @franbalsera to shoot something that looks like a scene from a movie..
and potentially for 52Frames - the prompt this week is complementary colours (although i suppose if i have to point out that i added green tones to the shadows it probably shouldn't count - ah well)...
fwiw, i didn't use PS for this... just LR... i had everything in shadow with a light shining on the apple, and then desaturated everything but the reds...