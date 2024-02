this is a multi-purpose shot...for the flash of red thing (i'll move it to the Feb 14 slot later)for my push challenge set by @franbalsera to shoot something that looks like a scene from a movie..and potentially for 52Frames - the prompt this week is complementary colours (although i suppose if i have to point out that i added green tones to the shadows it probably shouldn't count - ah well)...fwiw, i didn't use PS for this... just LR... i had everything in shadow with a light shining on the apple, and then desaturated everything but the reds...this is the soundtrack that was playing in my head... somehow i was hearing "poisoned apple" instead of "poison arrow"... the places my brain goes when left unattended 🙄