wicked by northy
wicked

this is a multi-purpose shot...

for the flash of red thing (i'll move it to the Feb 14 slot later)

for my push challenge set by @franbalsera to shoot something that looks like a scene from a movie..

and potentially for 52Frames - the prompt this week is complementary colours (although i suppose if i have to point out that i added green tones to the shadows it probably shouldn't count - ah well)...

fwiw, i didn't use PS for this... just LR... i had everything in shadow with a light shining on the apple, and then desaturated everything but the reds...

this is the soundtrack that was playing in my head... somehow i was hearing "poisoned apple" instead of "poison arrow"... the places my brain goes when left unattended 🙄
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a70yJwgQtzo
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
☠northy ace
@franbalsera - tx for the challenge... i had time today so play around a bit... i might take another go at this later in the week...
February 19th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
What a fabulous hat!!
February 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh this is marvelous, totally wikkid
February 19th, 2024  
Fran Balsera ace
WoW!!!!! Excellent photo!
February 19th, 2024  
