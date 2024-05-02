Sign up
Photo 4408
scene from an Italian restaurant
https://youtu.be/Hxx8IWIvKg0?si=b1o2kYxaJYEM8Civ
There was a huge mirror on one wall and a window into the kitchen on the other…
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
1
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5596
photos
299
followers
43
following
1208% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th May 2024 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
restaurant
,
candid
,
northy-soundtrack
,
human-element
Joanne Diochon
ace
Cool POV. I should have read your description first because I spent a long time trying to figure out what was on the other side of the window. It seems a very industrial looking kitchen. My guess was an auto garage!
May 7th, 2024
