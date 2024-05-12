Sign up
Previous
Photo 4418
The runner
Was playing around with dof and this happened…
12th May 2024
12th May 24
2
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5602
photos
301
followers
43
following
1210% complete
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
4418
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
11th May 2024 7:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
fence
,
dof
,
montreal
,
human-element
,
northy-montreal
Brigette
ace
Niiice
May 12th, 2024
Karen
ace
It happened very well! Looks great.
May 12th, 2024
