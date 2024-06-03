Sign up
Photo 4437
STP
Went for a walk yesterday trying to break in some new hiking boots…. This bike has, as far as i can tell, been hanging out in this rather forlorn spot since COVID…. Pretty sure it hasn’t been moved in years…
3rd June 2024
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5621
photos
296
followers
43
following
1215% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd June 2024 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chain
,
broken
,
bike
,
grass
,
abandoned
,
bicycle
,
metal
Mark St Clair
ace
I truly love the capture and story!
June 4th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
June 4th, 2024
