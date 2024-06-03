Previous
STP by northy
STP

Went for a walk yesterday trying to break in some new hiking boots…. This bike has, as far as i can tell, been hanging out in this rather forlorn spot since COVID…. Pretty sure it hasn’t been moved in years…
3rd June 2024

northy

@northy
Mark St Clair ace
I truly love the capture and story!
June 4th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
fabulous
June 4th, 2024  
