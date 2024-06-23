Sign up
Previous
Photo 863
Architecture at the Picasso museum
I do have photos of paintings (well - people looking at paintings), but…. Ever take a photo that you think “it’s the one”? Only to pull it off the camera and think “meh”? I might still figure out a way to get it to work, but in the meantime…
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
7
7
Tags
architecture
,
barcelona
,
spain
,
northy-travelogue
,
picasso-museum
