Photo 4546
beside myself (sooc)
although i put "double exposure" in the file name, that would be incorrect... it's a sooc long exposure with ICM... don't mind me... it's been a day!
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
11
4
365
E-M5MarkIII
27th September 2024 7:02pm
Public
chess
,
sooc
,
long exposure
,
pawn
,
motion blur
,
icm
,
chess piece
,
nf-sooc-2024
