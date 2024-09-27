Previous
beside myself (sooc) by northy
beside myself (sooc)

although i put "double exposure" in the file name, that would be incorrect... it's a sooc long exposure with ICM... don't mind me... it's been a day!
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
