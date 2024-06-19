Sign up
Previous
Photo 4446
A horse of course….
Because.. why not?
The scenery in the Pyrenees is breathtaking but i haven’t been able to capture it in a way that i truly like…. I have a couple landscape shots I’m still mulling over…. And hoping for a few more today…
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
19th June 2024 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
horse
,
spain
,
pyrenees
,
northy-travelogue
