A horse of course…. by northy
A horse of course….

Because.. why not?

The scenery in the Pyrenees is breathtaking but i haven’t been able to capture it in a way that i truly like…. I have a couple landscape shots I’m still mulling over…. And hoping for a few more today…
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
