Photo 4445
walking in Begur (Costa Brava)
Always love the narrow streets of old European towns!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
street
spain
costa-brava
scenesoftheroad
human-element
northy-travelogue
scenesoftheroad-68
Corinne C
ace
What a welcoming street!
June 18th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done
June 18th, 2024
