Previous
Barcelona crowds by northy
Photo 4451

Barcelona crowds

For get pushed this week @farmreporter challenged me to shoot someone in a busy street with natural frame…. Optimally in a crowd… i wasn’t sure this was going to work, but I think it kinda does 🙃
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy ace
@farmreporter - voila 🙃
June 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise