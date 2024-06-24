Sign up
Previous
Photo 4451
Barcelona crowds
For get pushed this week
@farmreporter
challenged me to shoot someone in a busy street with natural frame…. Optimally in a crowd… i wasn’t sure this was going to work, but I think it kinda does 🙃
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
Tags
street
,
barcelona
,
spain
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
human-element
,
northy-travelogue
,
scenesoftheroad-68
,
get-pushed-621
☠northy
ace
@farmreporter
- voila 🙃
June 24th, 2024
