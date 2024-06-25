Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4452
Two
We’re leaving for home this morning so no more time for seeing the sights… these two empty wine glasses were sitting on the floor in the hallway by the hotel elevator… this week’s theme at 52Frames is “negative space”…. A possible contender?
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5646
photos
296
followers
43
following
1219% complete
View this month »
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
4450
4451
4452
Latest from all albums
4448
4449
862
4450
863
864
4451
4452
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
25th June 2024 2:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
glass
,
barcelona
,
spain
,
wine-glass
,
negative-space
,
wine-glasses
,
northy-travelogue
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close