Two by northy
Photo 4452

Two

We’re leaving for home this morning so no more time for seeing the sights… these two empty wine glasses were sitting on the floor in the hallway by the hotel elevator… this week’s theme at 52Frames is “negative space”…. A possible contender?
25th June 2024

☠northy

