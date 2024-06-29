Sign up
Photo 4456
pooch
Not my dog…. I was playing about with dof on this fence and the pup came over to investigate…. The shot is more about dumb luck than planning 🥴
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
dof
Suzanne
ace
I had to really look at this. Dumb luck worked well!
June 30th, 2024
