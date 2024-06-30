Sign up
Previous
Photo 4453
the stranger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5ofVsxTPoc
Well, we all have a face
That we hide away forever
And we take them out and show ourselves
When everyone has gone
-- the Stranger by Billy Joel
for 5+2's psychology theme...
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
mask
,
photoshop
,
layers
,
selfie
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-107
,
fiveplustwo-psychology
Lesley
ace
This is quite moving
June 30th, 2024
