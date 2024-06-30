Previous
the stranger by northy
Photo 4453

the stranger

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5ofVsxTPoc

Well, we all have a face
That we hide away forever
And we take them out and show ourselves
When everyone has gone
-- the Stranger by Billy Joel

for 5+2's psychology theme...
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Lesley ace
This is quite moving
June 30th, 2024  
