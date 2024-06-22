Sign up
Previous
Photo 4449
In transit
Like i said…. There’s bound to be a gazillion of these alley shots over the next little while…. And weirdly, I’m finding the iPhone a more useful camera to have than the Oly!
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4442
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
Tags
barcelona
,
spain
,
transit
,
scenesoftheroad
,
human-element
,
northy-travelogue
,
scenesoftheroad-68
