Fallen detail…. by northy
Photo 4482

Fallen detail….

A close up detail of art work “Fallen” by Floyd Etzinga…. In the Alton Mill Sculpture Garden…. The leaf is actually quite large (5 feet across) and made of stainless steel…
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

☠northy

@northy
Corinne C ace
Beautiful detail
July 27th, 2024  
