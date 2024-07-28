Moon river…

Omg…. This was such a pain to shoot…. First off, i really wanted an origami swan…. But my husband tried to make one and it kept imploding, and even if he’d succeeded, there was no way he could make one small enough…. So then i made the tiny origami boat…. Only every time i put it in the glass of water it would turn the wrong way and hug the side out of the light…. Or create these wierd reflections with the light…Then the iPad fell on the glass and there was water EVERYWHERE…. Including droplets on the glass requiring clean-up in post…. The spot is not perfectly centred and that is kind of bugging me, but not (yet) enough to try again…For 52frames…. The prompt this week is “water”….(Somewhat more discernible on black…. Assuming that’s a good thing🙄)