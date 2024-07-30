Sign up
Photo 4487
Photo 4487
The whatsit strikes again…
Used the macro lens this time… for my push challenge set by
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
…. To shoot a thingamabob…
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
Views 8
Comments 1
Fav's 2
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
macro
,
bokeh
,
doohickey
,
frother
,
thingy
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
get-pushed-626
☠northy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- another one…. Will try to think of something else to shoot tomorrow…
July 31st, 2024
