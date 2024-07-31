Sign up
Previous
Photo 4488
Another thingy
This thingamabob is a camera card reader…. It connects to my iPad so i can transfer cards from my camera for processing…
For my push challenge set by
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
to shoot a “thingummy that’s useful but niche”…. Hoping this counts!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
noir
,
thingy
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
get-pushed-626
,
thingummy
☠northy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
- another one…. I feel like my world is full of doohickies 🥴…. I am eyeing several right now for a photoshoot tomorrow!
August 1st, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
I have one of those too. I guess we are both niche.
August 1st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
I have one of these too, but you have certainly made yours look more glamorous and intriguing than mine ever has.
August 1st, 2024
