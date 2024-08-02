Previous
You had ONE job! by northy
You had ONE job!

Another dohickey for my push challenge set by @30pics4jackiesdiamond …. This “thing” serves one unique purpose…. Anyone want to take a guess? Also, what does it look like to you?

Ps - how on earth is it already August??????
LManning (Laura) ace
Candle snuffer! But it looks like one of the three wise men pushing an old-fashioned wheelchair. Great pic!
August 3rd, 2024  
