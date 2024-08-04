Previous
you can't wake up, this is not a dream... by northy
Photo 4492

you can't wake up, this is not a dream...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X8Wyxv8hkzg

you can't wake up, this is not a dream
you're part of a machine
-- Gasoline by Halsey

at 52frames this week the prompt is "distorted" and there is an extra challenge of using vaseline on your lens... and well... somehow this happened...

4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1230% complete

Dave ace
Nicely done
August 4th, 2024  
