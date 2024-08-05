Sign up
Photo 4493
Boat
Day off today and i went down to the lake early morning…. Something i haven’t done in a while…. Took a bunch of photos…. Be warned…. I’ll be milking this batch for the next week or so!
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5692
photos
292
followers
42
following
1230% complete
4485
4486
4487
4488
4490
4491
4492
4493
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th August 2024 6:28am
Tags
boat
,
lake
Tunia McClure
ace
I just used up my vacation photos. I'm going to need another vacation.
August 5th, 2024
