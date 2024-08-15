Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4503
another brick in the wall
https://youtu.be/5IpYOF4Hi6Q?si=ymkY37PFlg0w3l9T
Another one from the trip to Niagara on the Lake last weekend…. This was taken at Fort Mississauga…. The cross-crossing wooden bits are boarding up a thin window…
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5702
photos
289
followers
42
following
1233% complete
View this month »
4496
4497
4498
4499
4500
4501
4502
4503
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
11th August 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bricks
,
abstract
,
threefer
,
northy-soundtrack
,
eotb-158
,
abstractaug2024
,
abstract-82
Suzanne
ace
Oh gosh, the memories from your title! And so well suited to the photo!
August 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close