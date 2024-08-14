Sign up
Photo 4502
Photo 4502
there is no rabbit…
For get pushed this week
@kali66
challenged me to a reflective shot in a shiny metal surface…. Sooooooooooo…
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
3
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5701
photos
288
followers
42
following
1233% complete
4495
4496
4497
4498
4499
4500
4501
4502
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
14th August 2024 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
gloves
,
spoon
,
selfie
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
rabbit-mask
,
get-pushed-628
☠northy
ace
@kali66
- i think i may need to try with something bigger…. Like a frying pan 😆
August 15th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
I’m pretty sure I see a long eared rabbit reflected in the spoon.
August 15th, 2024
kali
ace
I see the rabbit, but yes, go bigger
August 15th, 2024
