there is no rabbit… by northy
there is no rabbit…

For get pushed this week @kali66 challenged me to a reflective shot in a shiny metal surface…. Sooooooooooo…
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

☠northy

☠northy ace
@kali66 - i think i may need to try with something bigger…. Like a frying pan 😆
August 15th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
I’m pretty sure I see a long eared rabbit reflected in the spoon.
August 15th, 2024  
kali ace
I see the rabbit, but yes, go bigger
August 15th, 2024  
