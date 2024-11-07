Previous
that light at the end of the tunnel… by northy
Photo 4585

that light at the end of the tunnel…

Would be the oncoming train 🥴

For one week only - today’s prompt is transportation…

Also for words of the month…. Using up the “begins with T” prompt…. Train, tunnel and transportation…🙃
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1256% complete

View this month »

