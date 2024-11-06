Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4584
i read the news today... oh boy...
and that's all we're going to say about THAT...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StD7g6u1L6E
for the one week only "window" prompt, along with the word prompt if "news"...
also for the song title thing...
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5813
photos
277
followers
40
following
1255% complete
View this month »
4577
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
Latest from all albums
4580
4581
880
881
4582
882
4583
4584
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
6th November 2024 9:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
newspaper
,
stormtrooper
,
northy-soundtrack
,
northysoundtrack
,
owo-7
,
songtitle-111
,
nov24words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close