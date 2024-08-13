Previous
a knight’s tail 🙃 by northy
a knight’s tail 🙃

Love this chess set from the b&b we stayed at over the weekend, with the knights set up as seahorses…
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
